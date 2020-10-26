New Featurette Gives First Look At The Conjuring 3 Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has released a new featurette revealing behind-the-scenes action from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The film, which is said to be moving away from the haunted house theme of the first two instalments, is inspired by the case of Arne Cheyenne Jackson, who claimed he was possessed by a demon as a defence in a manslaughter trial.

In the 33-minute video, we see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their iconic roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren for the third part of the horror franchise.

Check it out here:

‘The trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, this was an internationally-renowned case which was the first time in the history of law in the United States that demonic possession was used as a reason for committing manslaughter,’ Famigo explains in the behind-the-scenes video.

‘You’re in for a much different ride than you’ve been on in other Conjuring films,’ she says.

James Wan, who directed both The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 – and will produce the upcoming film – says the new movie ‘should be more on a whole different level, something that we’ve never explored before in The Conjuring world.’

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was previously set for release in September of this year. However, it is one of the many blockbusters forced to delay its release as a result of production coming to halt during the ongoing pandemic. It is now expected to land in theatres in June 2021.