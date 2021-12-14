New Gabby Petito And Brian Laundrie Documentary Just Released Its First Trailer

Peacock

The first trailer for a documentary chronicling Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s case has been released.

Petito was first reported missing on September 11. Just over a week later, the 22-year-old was found dead in a remote part of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park, where she’d been travelling on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, her fiancé. Medical examiners said her death was a homicide by strangulation.

Laundrie, 23, was then reported missing on September 14, shortly after he returned home from the vacation alone. His remains were later found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, with his family’s attorney announcing his death had been determined as a suicide by gunshot wound to the head.

Produced by ITN Productions for Peacock, The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media will ‘shed new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion’.

‘With so many questions still unanswered about the missing-person-turned-homicide case, [the documentary] examines Gabby’s life through the curated lens she created and immerses the viewer in the world of social media sleuthing that was crucial to the case. The film gives a fresh take on the case that captivated millions with insight and reflections from her parents along the way,’ the show’s description reads, as per The Wrap.

It’ll also feature the first documentary interview with Petito’s parents, who ‘reflect on the life of their daughter, sharing childhood memories including exclusive photos and details that we never knew before’.

In the trailer, her stepfather Jim Schmidt describes her disappearance as ‘every parent’s nightmare… just like, in a flash of second. She’s gone, she’s missing.’

‘The film also includes interviews with the journalists that covered the story from the very beginning as well as social media users who crowdsourced their time and uncovered new information and clues to help law enforcement. From the TikToker who debunked false theories in the search, to the YouTubers who realised they had filmed Gabby and Brian’s van purely by coincidence, the film leaves no stone unturned,’ the synopsis adds.

The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media premieres on Peacock on Friday, December 17. Its plans for UK distribution haven’t been confirmed.