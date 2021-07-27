New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Features Original Star Dan Aykroyd

Columbia Pictures

The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer has arrived, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted Dan Aykroyd who co-wrote and starred in the original 1984 American supernatural comedy.

The trailer for the fourth and latest film of the Ghostbusters franchise dropped today, July 27, and has already proved very popular, amassing more than 28,000 views and 4,000 likes on YouTube.

Columbia Pictures/BRON Studios

Not only that, but fans got a glimpse of Aykroyd, the 1984’s original co-writer and star, who makes an appearance in the trailer.

He will play the role of Dr Raymond ‘Ray’ Stanz in the upcoming film, as he has done for the previous live-action films.

The film will also star Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, The Haunting of Hill House’s McKenna Grace and The Nest‘s Carrie Coon.

Fans took to the comments to respond to the trailer. One spotted Aykroyd, ‘Is that Ray at the end???’

Another said, ‘You’ve made my four year old boy so excited to see this it’ll be his first visit to the cinema and he’s a bigger Ghostbusters fan than me. Sad Egon is no longer with us to see this but I know somewhere he is smiling.’

A third commented, ‘I’m not crying… you’re crying… damn onions… God I love being a Ghosthead!!’

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits cinemas on November 12, 2021.