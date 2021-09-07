New Harvey Price Documentary Will Follow Him Leaving Home

PA/@katieprice/Instagram

Harvey Price’s new BBC documentary will follow him as he decides to move out of the family home.

Katie Price was widely praised following the broadcast of Harvey and Me, illustrating her son’s everyday life and his efforts to find a residential college while dealing with autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, being partially blind and other learning difficulties.

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next will pick up where we left off with the 19-year-old as he prepares to embark on three years of education at National Star College, hours away from his family.

BBC

‘The overwhelming love and support we received following Harvey and Me earlier this year was incredible,’ Price said, as per Metro, following the documentary’s announcement.

‘To see how so many people connected with our story and how it has helped so many families out there who are going through similar experiences has made me so proud. But Harvey’s story doesn’t end there.

‘In this next documentary we will again open up our lives to viewers, as Harvey takes the next step into adulthood as he moves out of our family home. I want to show our real story about how Harvey and I cope with such a big change in our lives, and hopefully help others dealing with similar issues.’

BBC

While leading into his college journey, the BBC film will also show Harvey leaving school after 10 years, enjoying his summer holidays with the family and starting his first job shadowing staff at a train company, coming after viewers saw his affection for trains in the first documentary.

It’ll also track his preparations for going to college and give insight into the specialised teaching and therapy he’ll receive, giving him the tools to live an independent adult life.

The first film amassed more than five million views on iPlayer, earning praise from critics and everyday viewers alike for Price’s bond with Harvey and the sensitivity with which the subject matter was treated.

There’s no confirmed release day for What Harvey Did Next.