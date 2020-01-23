New Images Show True Extent Of Atrocities At Auschwitz

The 16 survivors who feature in this series tell their extraordinary accounts of survival and resistance against all odds in their own voices. Accompanied by remarkable colourised footage from the archives, we hope this series will help remove a barrier that separates contemporary audiences from the reality of the Holocaust, so that we never ever forget the atrocities of the past.

With the 75th anniversary to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz in 2020, we felt it was really timely and important to bring to life the untold stories of the Holocaust in a new way.