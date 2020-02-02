New James Bond Film No Time To Die Set To Be Three Hours Long

Distributors and cinemas have to be told well in advance how long a film is so they can plan the number of daily screenings. This film is so long because they were constantly adding pages to the script and filming went on way longer than was scheduled.

First there were script issues and then Daniel got injured. He wants his final Bond to be perfect but a lot of people are going to be leaving the cinema to have a bathroom break because this one is clocking in at nearly three hours.

It’s a great film, but there’s a very real fear that audiences are going to be kicking their heels at the length of this one.