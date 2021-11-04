New Jared Leto Images As The Joker Has Caused #ReleaseTheAyerCut Trending Frenzy

Alamy

Director David Ayer has revealed new images of Jared Leto as the Joker, and the internet has gone wild, calling on him to #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

Ayer directed 2016’s Suicide Squad, and just recently took to Instagram to share the never-before-seen images of Leto in the starring role.

Fans of the movie-maker have since been calling for the director and Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

Leto was rumoured to have gotten so into his role as the Joker that he gifted co-star Margot Robbie a live rat, and is said to have sent other cast members items like bullets, pornographic magazines, used condoms and love letters.

His scene with Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League was branded the ‘best Batman and Joker interaction ever’. However, for his role in Suicide Squad, Leto received mixed reviews.

Despite this, Leto was backed up by Ayer, who called his performance ‘magnificent work’ and said a lot of his turn as the Joker it remained ‘unseen’.

More of Leto’s Joker has since been revealed by Ayer, with a post on Twitter showing an image captioned: ‘Jared killed it but no one knows’.

From wanting to see more images of Leto, to calling on Warner Bros. to show more of Robbie’s night club scene, fans have been left in a frenzy.

After seeing these images, fans are clearly hungry for more, waiting with baited breath for future insights into the filming of the 2016 movie and the possibility of the Ayer cut.