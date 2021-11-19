New Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Documentary Will Feature ‘Tapes, Home Videos And Texts’

Alamy

A new documentary ‘tells the story of the breakdown’ in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship, featuring ‘tapes, home videos and text messages’.

The couple’s acrimonious split, punctuated with allegations of abuse and lawsuits from either side, has fuelled headlines for years. Notably, Depp lost his libel suit against The Sun, with a High Court judge ruling in favour of the paper describing the Pirates of the Caribbean star as a ‘wife-beater’. He’s pursuing another suit against Heard next year.

Amid intense public interest, Discovery+ has ordered a two-part documentary titled Johnny vs Amber, set to illustrate how their divorce ‘tipped into the celebrity court case of the decade’, unravelling an ‘international cover story from two polarised perspectives’.

The streaming platform explained, ‘Johnny’s film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image. While Amber’s film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fuelled monster,’ as per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Nick Hornby, Co-CEO at Optomen, which is producing the doc, it will explore the Depp and Heard’s story ‘through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court’, giving ‘viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence’.

Clare Laycock, head of entertainment at Discovery, also said, ‘The series provides an in-depth insight into the epic battle that powered #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard fan campaigns and the very public High Court case that gripped us all. Optomen has done a fantastic job turning this multi-layered story into something both engrossing and horrifying.’

Charlotte Reid, vice president of commissioning and entertainment at Discovery, added, ‘The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be hugely divisive, between fans and the public at large.

‘We set out to make a documentary that would explore the story from each of their perspectives, so the viewer can go beyond the headlines, understand who they are, and decide who they should believe in this complex human story. We think it’s a compellingly contemporary story on truth and lies that we hope will open up a conversation with our viewers on Discovery+.’

Johnny vs Amber will be available to stream on Discovery+ in the US later this year. Its UK distribution hasn’t been confirmed.