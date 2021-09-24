unilad
Advert

New Marvel President Once Said Remove ‘Men’ From ‘X-Men’ To Make Brand More Inclusive

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 24 Sep 2021 18:09
New Marvel President Once Said Remove 'Men' From 'X-Men' To Make Brand More Inclusive20th Century Studios

The ‘men’ in ‘X-Men‘ might be removed in a bid to make the brand more inclusive.

Marvel president Victoria Alonso was promoted to president of Physical, Post Production, VFX, and Animation earlier this week, which may now give her the power to change the iconic group’s name, following concerns she’s raised about it in the past.

Advert

The X-Men are made up of both men and women, despite what the name implies.

X-Men movies developed next year 20th Century Fox)20th Century Fox

Alonso discussed the matter on Nuke The Fridge in 2019, where she branded the name ‘X-Men‘ as ‘outdated’.

She said, as per MailOnline:

Advert

I don’t know where the future is going. It’s funny that people call it the X-Men, there’s a lot of female superheroes in that X-Men group, so I think it’s outdated.

At the time of her comments, Disney, which acquired Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in 2009, didn’t have the rights to the X-Men franchise. However, it bought the rights to X-Men from 20th Century Fox last year, now giving Marvel the power to change the name to make it more inclusive if it wishes to do so.

In light of this, Marvel has been slowly introducing X-Men characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Marvel president Victoria Alonso (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

Marvel has already been toying with the name; last year it released The New Mutants – the 13th and final instalment in the X-Men film series.

Since then, an X-Men reboot has been announced named The Mutants.

As per HypeBeast, there’s limited information surrounding the upcoming feature film. As of March, it was said to be ‘still in the early development stage’.

The news of the reboot comes after the R-rated Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds as the mutant Merc with a Mouth, was announced to be part of the MCU.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Was Awarded A Very NSFW Cake Following Emmy Win
Film and TV

Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Was Awarded A Very NSFW Cake Following Emmy Win

Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her Abortion As She Addresses Texas Law
Film and TV

Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her Abortion As She Addresses Texas Law

Gabby Petito: Body Found Confirmed To Be That Of Missing YouTuber
News

Gabby Petito: Body Found Confirmed To Be That Of Missing YouTuber

Gabby Petito: Eyewitness Reports Seeing Brian Laundrie Acting ‘Weird’ In Park Where Body Was Found
News

Gabby Petito: Eyewitness Reports Seeing Brian Laundrie Acting ‘Weird’ In Park Where Body Was Found

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Marvel, Now, X-Men

Credits

Daily Mail and 1 other

  1. Daily Mail

    Just call him Wokerine: New executive of Marvel universe says studio could drop the 'Men' from 'X-Men' over concerns the title is not 'inclusive'

  2. HypeBeast

    Marvel Studios's 'X-Men' Reboot in Development, Reportedly Titled 'The Mutants'

 