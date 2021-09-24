New Marvel President Once Said Remove ‘Men’ From ‘X-Men’ To Make Brand More Inclusive

20th Century Studios

The ‘men’ in ‘X-Men‘ might be removed in a bid to make the brand more inclusive.

Marvel president Victoria Alonso was promoted to president of Physical, Post Production, VFX, and Animation earlier this week, which may now give her the power to change the iconic group’s name, following concerns she’s raised about it in the past.

The X-Men are made up of both men and women, despite what the name implies.

20th Century Fox

Alonso discussed the matter on Nuke The Fridge in 2019, where she branded the name ‘X-Men‘ as ‘outdated’.

She said, as per MailOnline:

I don’t know where the future is going. It’s funny that people call it the X-Men, there’s a lot of female superheroes in that X-Men group, so I think it’s outdated.

At the time of her comments, Disney, which acquired Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in 2009, didn’t have the rights to the X-Men franchise. However, it bought the rights to X-Men from 20th Century Fox last year, now giving Marvel the power to change the name to make it more inclusive if it wishes to do so.

In light of this, Marvel has been slowly introducing X-Men characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Alamy

Marvel has already been toying with the name; last year it released The New Mutants – the 13th and final instalment in the X-Men film series.

Since then, an X-Men reboot has been announced named The Mutants.

As per HypeBeast, there’s limited information surrounding the upcoming feature film. As of March, it was said to be ‘still in the early development stage’.

The news of the reboot comes after the R-rated Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds as the mutant Merc with a Mouth, was announced to be part of the MCU.

