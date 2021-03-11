New Mortal Kombat Will Be Much More Violent Than First Two Movies

Warner Bros.

The new Mortal Kombat is just under a month away, and unlike its predecessors, brutality will not be in short supply.

In February, the first trailer for Simon McQuoid’s video game adaptation was released – and it was incredible: Jax’s arms being blown off by Sub-Zero; Hiroyuki Sanada’s Scorpion dishing out his spear; blood from a slash being frozen into a blade; and, of course, hearing, ‘Get over here!’

The red-band trailer appeared to promise what every Mortal Kombat fan wants from the movie: stomach-churning violence befitting of the franchise that became famous off the back of heads and spines being removed from one’s body via an uppercut.

You can check out the Mortal Kombat trailer below:

For its release in the US, the MPAA has given it an R-rating for ‘strong bloody violence and language throughout, and some crude references’. The UK’s BBFC rating has yet to be confirmed, but one would expect a 15.

Oh yes, there will be blood. McQuoid told CinemaBlend, ‘I don’t know the gallon number, but I’ve seen drums of blood sitting around.’

As he embarked on making the film, the director told his stunt coordinators, as per Collider, ‘We have to make the best fight scenes that have ever been on film. No pressure.’

Ahead of its release, he told Total Film, ‘Some fights are big, some are small, but my main goal was to make the fights mean something. I wanted the fights to look and feel like they didn’t just sort of pop out of the story and then come back in. I didn’t want anything generic. I didn’t want anything that you could see in any action movie.’

Mortal Kombat will hit HBO Max and cinemas in the US on April 16. Details regarding the UK release haven’t been confirmed.