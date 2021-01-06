unilad
New Netflix Docuseries Surviving Death About The Afterlife Drops Today

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 06 Jan 2021 11:59
New Netflix Afterlife Docuseries About The Mystery Of Death Drops TodayNew Netflix Afterlife Docuseries About The Mystery Of Death Drops TodayNetflix

People have often posed the question of what happens after you die, and a new Netflix docuseries tries to find out.

Named Surviving Death, the docuseries officially drops on the streaming platform today, January 6, where several people who have experience near-death experiences are interviewed.

As well as interviewing near-death survivors, the six-part series gives a more balanced view on what the afterlife might really entail – if there is one.

Check out the trailer here:

The description given by Netflix for the new series reads:

What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, this series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

According to the Independent, Surviving Death’s first episode looks at if it’s scientifically possible to survive death after our physical bodies expire, while two other episodes looks at mediums who claim to be able to communicate with the dead.

Other episodes then look at ways in which people apparently reach out beyond the grave, and the final episode investigates three people who claim to have experienced reincarnation first-hand. Interesting…

Netflix
One person interviewed in the docuseries is Dr. Mary Neal, who had a near-death experience after a kayaking accident in 1999.

Neal’s boat flipped over, causing her to be pinned underwater for more than 30 minutes before she was rescued. Miraculously, Neal, now 62, survived the ordeal without any brain damage, reported the New York Post.

She explained to the news outlet:

As a physician and a scientist and as someone who’s very concrete-thinking and pragmatic, I, too, would have rolled my eyes if I had heard my own story.

Netflix

The 62-year-old further explained that during the 30 minutes she was submerged under water, she looked down on her body from above it and felt herself travel to a place that she describes as heaven. During this time, Neal supposedly encountered ‘spirits’ of her deceased ancestors who told her that son was going to die.

Ten years on from the ordeal, her son Willie did die at the age of 20 in a car accident.

Neal now describes herself as a ‘child of God’ and, despite being a doctor, doesn’t believe her spiritual beliefs have any conflict with her medical profession.

Surviving Death is now available to watch on Netflix.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

