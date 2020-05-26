New Netflix Animation The Willoughbys Has Been Watched 37 Million Times In First Month Netflix

Netflix original animation The Willoughbys has been viewed more than 37.6 million times in its first month, proving to be a real hit with families during lockdown.

Advert

Not only that, but in addition it’s worth considering Netflix only counts one view per account, so in theory it could’ve been watched many more times than that if multiple people have watched it from the same account, or even if one person has viewed it more than once.

Netflix took to Twitter to share the good news on Friday, May 22, writing, ‘37.6 million families met THE WILLOUGHBYS over the last 4 weeks. Don’t miss out on this high-flying adventure and the best-reviewed animated film of the year.’

Check out the trailer for The Willoughbys here:

Advert

Netflix’s synopsis for the film reads:

Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

The animation, which is directed by Kris Pearn and co-directed by Rob Lodermeier, is based on the book of the same name, by Lois Lowry, with screenplay penned by Mark Stanleigh.

New Netflix Animation Has Been Watched 37 Million Times In One Week Netflix

When you look at the cast, it’s unsurprising the film has been received so well, with Will Forte (Tim Willoughby), Maya Rudolph (Nanny), Alessia Cara (Jane Willoughby), Terry Crews (Commander Melanoff), Martin Short (Walter Willoughby), Jane Krakowski (Helga Willoughby) and Seán Cullen (The Barnabys) voicing the main characters, while Ricky Gervais takes on the role of narrator.

At the time of writing, The Willoughbys has an impressive 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, just edging ahead of Pixar’s Onward, which has 88%.

‘There’s a lot going on in The Willoughbys, yet if you can get on board with its manic energy and accelerated plotting, the Netflix animated family comedy-adventure has an oddball charm that works surprisingly well,’ Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney wrote.

New Netflix Animation Has Been Watched 37 Million Times In One Week Netflix

Advert

Meanwhile, others also praised The Willoughbys’ ‘appealing energy’, while giving the ‘loud, frantic’ film glowing reviews.

Sadly, the audience score doesn’t quite match up with The Willoughbys racking up a 65% rating from viewers. However, the viewing numbers speak for themselves as families tune in in their millions to enjoy the light-hearted animation.

The Willoughbys is available to stream on Netflix now.