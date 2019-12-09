New Netflix Film Marriage Story Lands Six Golden Globe Nominations

Netflix

Netflix is making history: Marriage Story has landed six Golden Globe nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman secured five.

As awards season gets into full swing, the nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced earlier today, December 9.

Noah Baumbach’s extraordinarily personal Marriage Story is breaking hearts and making waves, emerging as a major player in the coming months alongside Scorsese’s three-and-a-half hour gangster epic.

Check out the trailer for Marriage Story below:

The drama, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple going through a divorce, only dropped on Friday, December 6. However, people have been sharing their emotional agony over the weekend (including myself, who cried twice).

It managed to bag six nominations: Best Motion Picture – Drama; Best Actor – Drama (Driver); Best Actress – Drama (Johansson); Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern); Best Screenplay; and Best Original Score.

Netflix

The Irishman‘s five nominations were: Best Motion Picture – Drama; Best Director (for Scorsese); two for Best Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci and Al Pacino); and Best Screenplay.

Joker, the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, managed to land four nominations: Best Motion Picture – Drama; Best Director (Todd Phillips); Best Actor – Drama (Joaquin Phoenix); and Best Original Score.

Warner Bros.

The full nominations for Best Picture – Drama are:

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Sony Pictures Releasing

The full nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy are:

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

The full nominations for Best Director are:

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Netflix

The full nominations for Best Actor – Drama are:

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

The full nominations for Best Actress – Drama:

Cynthio Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Netflix

The full nominations for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy:

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

The full nominations for Best Actress – Musical or Comedy:

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

Netflix

The full nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture are:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

The full nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture are:

Annette Benning, The Report

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Cameron Frew

The full nominations for Best Screenplay are:

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

The full nominations for Best Original Score are:

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Universal Pictures

The full nominations for Best Original Song are:

Beautiful Ghosts, CATS

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Spirit, The Lion King

Stand Up, Harriet

The full nominations for Best Animated Feature are:

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The full nominations for Best Foreign Language Film are:

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]