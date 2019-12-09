New Netflix Film Marriage Story Lands Six Golden Globe Nominations

Netflix is making history: Marriage Story has landed six Golden Globe nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman secured five.
As awards season gets into full swing, the nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced earlier today, December 9.
Noah Baumbach’s extraordinarily personal Marriage Story is breaking hearts and making waves, emerging as a major player in the coming months alongside Scorsese’s three-and-a-half hour gangster epic.
Check out the trailer for Marriage Story below:
The drama, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple going through a divorce, only dropped on Friday, December 6. However, people have been sharing their emotional agony over the weekend (including myself, who cried twice).
It managed to bag six nominations: Best Motion Picture – Drama; Best Actor – Drama (Driver); Best Actress – Drama (Johansson); Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern); Best Screenplay; and Best Original Score.
The Irishman‘s five nominations were: Best Motion Picture – Drama; Best Director (for Scorsese); two for Best Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci and Al Pacino); and Best Screenplay.
Joker, the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, managed to land four nominations: Best Motion Picture – Drama; Best Director (Todd Phillips); Best Actor – Drama (Joaquin Phoenix); and Best Original Score.
The full nominations for Best Picture – Drama are:
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
The full nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy are:
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
The full nominations for Best Director are:
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
The full nominations for Best Actor – Drama are:
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
The full nominations for Best Actress – Drama:
Cynthio Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
The full nominations for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy:
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
The full nominations for Best Actress – Musical or Comedy:
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
The full nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture are:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
The full nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture are:
Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
The full nominations for Best Screenplay are:
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
The full nominations for Best Original Score are:
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
The full nominations for Best Original Song are:
Beautiful Ghosts, CATS
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Spirit, The Lion King
Stand Up, Harriet
The full nominations for Best Animated Feature are:
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The full nominations for Best Foreign Language Film are:
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
