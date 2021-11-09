New Netflix Game Adaptation Hailed As Next Squid Game

Netflix

A newly released Netflix series is being hailed as the new Squid Game as rave reviews are flooding in within days of its release.

I’m sure you’re all familiar with Squid Game by now, considering it’s still in the UK Netflix top 10 almost two months after its release, but the creepy drama may have some competition with the release of Arcane, which has found a home in the top 10 TV shows on the streaming service after being released on November 6.

The series has been created by Fortiche Productions and Riot Games, which is also responsible for developing the beloved fantasy game League of Legends, though thankfully even viewers who aren’t familiar with League will be able to follow along.

See the trailer for Arcane below:

Arcane has been given an unusual release schedule with batches of three episodes released each week, perhaps offering just enough to draw fans in without giving it all away at once, but if the reviews are anything to go by it’s certainly proved enough to impress viewers.

The animated series has earned a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes’ ‘Tomatometer’, as well as an audience score of 98%.

Flickering Myth reviewer EJ Moreno described the series as a ‘totally immersive and engaging story’, while Joel Keller of Decider wrote: ‘Even if you’re not a gamer, or a fan of League of Legends, Arcane will be more than entertaining enough to hold your interest, with an interesting story backed by amazing animation.’

According to FlixPatrol, which monitors the popularity of movies and shows on Netflix, Arcane held the number one stop amid top TV Shows on Netflix yesterday, November 8, the latest data available.

With six more episodes still to come there’s plenty of time for even more viewers to be drawn in, and the warm reception it’s received already suggests Arcane is in a solid position to be this month’s Squid Game.