New Netflix Korean Thriller Set To Rival Squid Game

Netflix

A brand new Korean thriller has just landed on Netflix, and it looks set to rival the mighty Squid Game.

My Name, which was added to the streaming platform on October 15, has already raced up the charts, and currently sits at sixth place in the UK. Squid Game has recently slipped down to second position, after being toppled by the ever-brilliant stalker hit You.

Although quite different storyline-wise to the bloody, harrowingly competitive world of Squid Game, this eight-part series, which has been described as an ‘action noir’, has plenty of thrills and tension to keep Netflix viewers utterly hooked.

Check out the trailer for yourself below:

As per the official Netflix synopsis:

When her father is murdered right in front of her eyes, a young woman abandons everything to join the criminal underworld and infiltrate the police force undercover—all to find and destroy the one who took her father from her.

Directed by Kim Jin-min (Extracurricular), Han So-hee (Nevertheless) stars as the teenage daughter hellbent on revenge. The series also stars Park Hee-soon (Beautiful World) and Ahn Bo-hyun (Itaewon Class).

Much like Squid Game before it, My Name – which currently holds a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes – has received some very positive reviews from critics.

Particular praise has been heaped on So-hee’s emotional performance and incredible stunt work, with Forbes reviewer Joan MacDonald applauding her ‘impressively throwing her body around as if she had been doing difficult stunts all her life’.

Meanwhile, Tom Llewellyn, of HITC, declared that ‘the series delivered on its hype with a fantastic first season that felt akin to the Korean version of John Wick‘.

Over on Twitter, viewers cannot stop talking about My Name, urging others looking for their next binge to give it a try.

One person tweeted:

Finished My Name last night. All I can say is Han Sohee best actress. Drop everything and watch My Name on Netflix!

Meanwhile, another said, ‘I am out of words for Han Sohee’s acting! She is nailing Yoon Jiwoo and the stunts were so done excellently I’m really speechless.’

Right, I don’t know about you but I know exactly what I’m watching once the weekend rolls around…

You can stream both My Name and Squid Game on Netflix now.