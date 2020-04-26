New Netflix Movie Time To Hunt 'So Eerie' Viewers Are Pausing To Breathe Netflix

South Korean dystopian thriller Time To Hunt has finally dropped on Netflix, and prepare your blood pressure – some viewers have had to pause just to breathe.

Starring Parasite’s Choi Woo-shik, the heist film had been sitting in limbo amid legal disputes over its distribution. While it was intended for a theatrical release in February, the impact of the outbreak led to Netflix picking it up.

Fortunately, litigation settled and the movie got its due with a worldwide release via the streaming platform on April 23. It’s been a hit with folks at home, with viewers praising how ‘nerve-wracking’ and ‘tense’ it is.

You can check out the trailer for Time To Hunt below:

Netflix’s official synopsis for the film reads: ‘Wanting to leave their dystopian world behind for a faraway paradise, three outlaws plot a money heist — and draw the attention of a vicious killer.’

Since dropping on the platform, viewers have been lapping it up. One wrote: ‘Finally!! Time to Hunt the movie officially released on Netflix, been waiting for this OMG!!! I cant breathe for every sec of this movie, it’s so intense!! Wish they made this into series.’

Another user tweeted: ‘Watched Time to Hunt on Netflix, such a nerve-racking movie. Worth watching!!!’ A further viewer said it was ‘so tense’ they wanted to cry.

Currently, the film holds an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Hollywood Reporter‘s Deborah Young called it a ‘technical tour-de-force running over two hours, it belongs both to the East Asian testosterone-powered action genre whose unrelenting tension will be reward in itself for fans’.

Netflix subscribers, buckle in – it’s time to hunt.

Time To Hunt is available to stream on Netflix now.