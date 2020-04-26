New Netflix Movie Time To Hunt ‘So Eerie’ Viewers Are Pausing To Breathe
South Korean dystopian thriller Time To Hunt has finally dropped on Netflix, and prepare your blood pressure – some viewers have had to pause just to breathe.
Starring Parasite’s Choi Woo-shik, the heist film had been sitting in limbo amid legal disputes over its distribution. While it was intended for a theatrical release in February, the impact of the outbreak led to Netflix picking it up.
Fortunately, litigation settled and the movie got its due with a worldwide release via the streaming platform on April 23. It’s been a hit with folks at home, with viewers praising how ‘nerve-wracking’ and ‘tense’ it is.
You can check out the trailer for Time To Hunt below:
Netflix’s official synopsis for the film reads: ‘Wanting to leave their dystopian world behind for a faraway paradise, three outlaws plot a money heist — and draw the attention of a vicious killer.’
Since dropping on the platform, viewers have been lapping it up. One wrote: ‘Finally!! Time to Hunt the movie officially released on Netflix, been waiting for this OMG!!! I cant breathe for every sec of this movie, it’s so intense!! Wish they made this into series.’
Another user tweeted: ‘Watched Time to Hunt on Netflix, such a nerve-racking movie. Worth watching!!!’ A further viewer said it was ‘so tense’ they wanted to cry.
Currently, the film holds an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Hollywood Reporter‘s Deborah Young called it a ‘technical tour-de-force running over two hours, it belongs both to the East Asian testosterone-powered action genre whose unrelenting tension will be reward in itself for fans’.
Netflix subscribers, buckle in – it’s time to hunt.
Time To Hunt is available to stream on Netflix now.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Film, Netflix, South Korea, thriller, Time To Hunt
CreditsThe Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
'Time to Hunt' ('Sa-nyang-eui-si-gan'): Film Review | Berlin 2020