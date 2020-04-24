New Netflix Mystery Drama White Lines Is 'Ozark Meets Money Heist' Netflix

Netflix is once again offering up some bingeworthy content in the form of White Lines, a new drama which has been described as ‘Ozark meets Money Heist’.

The intense-looking series follows an investigation into the disappearance and death of a legendary DJ, who goes missing one summer while in Ibiza.

His body is discovered on the island two decades later, prompting his sister to travel to Ibiza to find out what really happened. In true TV-thriller fashion, however, she quickly finds herself on a ‘decadent and dangerous path’.

If the recently released, action-packed trailer is anything to go by, White Lines promises to be full of glamour, violence, murder, sex, drugs, and pretty much everything but the rock and roll – Ibiza is known for being more of a dance music island, after all.

Check out the trailer here:

The series is set to arrive on the streaming service next month with 10 episodes to keep viewers hooked for, well, however long it takes you to binge the whole season!

Fans are already expressing their excitement for the new series, and one has recommended it to fans of both Ozark and Money Heist as a perfect amalgamation of the two.

They wrote:

Netflix White Lines – May 15. Ozark meets Heist

Laura Haddock, from The Inbetweeners Movie and Guardians Of The Galaxy, stars as the DJ’s sister alongside other cast members Daniel Mays, Angela Griffin, Laurence Fox, Marta Milans and Juan Diego Botto.

White Lines is written by Money Heist creator Alex Pina, who will also serve as showrunner on the new series.

White Lines is set to arrive on Netflix on May 15.