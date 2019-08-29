New Netflix Thriller Trailer Is ‘Hunger Games Meets Fyre Festival’

Netflix

‘Fyre Festival meets The Hunger Games‘ in the trailer for Netflix’s The I-Land.

Horror lurks in holiday paradise in the new sci-fi mini-series, set to debut on the streaming giant in a few weeks.

The trailer has stirred up a storm online, with many noticing the stylish nods to the maligned, fateful Fyre Festival.

Check out the trailer below:

The synopsis for the series, as per Deadline, reads:

When 10 people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they set off on a trek to try to get back home. They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the island’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves – or die as their worst ones.

The trailer opens with an enigmatic voice over, positing: ‘That’s the big question here, for all of us. Nature versus nurture: can we change a person’s circumstances and by doing so, change a person?’

Netflix

It the progresses into an overview of the stunning tropical backdrop: tranquil, crystal-clear waters; island vistas; and bikini-clad girls enjoying the location.

One only needs watch the original promotional video for Fyre Festival to see the comparisons – right down to the pig.

Check out the advert below:

The I-Land soon takes a sinister turn, showing a quick montage of the terror the characters will face – including a pretty gruesome shot of a woman missing her fingers.

People online are already keen to start bingeing. One user wrote: ‘Interesting to see someone take the concept of Fyre Fest but with a human behavior experiment twist’. Another person wrote: ‘Who doesn’t love a good slaughter fest on an island?’

Fyre Festival if it got carefully planned, but still went horribly wrong… — CJ Huaman (@CJHuaman94) August 20, 2019

Kate Bosworth (Still Alice) and Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike) star in the show’s ensemble.

Fyre Festival was the breathtakingly disastrous event at the core of Netflix’s documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened – an exhilarating but infuriating look at how the party descended into chaos.

Check out the trailer below:

Founded by Billy McFarland, Fyre was the festival to end all festivals: promoted as a hugely exclusive event on a tropical island in the Bahamas where attendees would be treated to ‘the best in food, art, music and adventure’.

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski helped to promote it, adding to the glamorous feel of the promotional material.

Netflix

However, when revellers descended upon the island, they were confronted with true horror: no storage for luggage; soaking mattresses inside tents that were supposed to be ‘villas’; cheese slices on bread. No artists, no luxury, no event – it was a catastrophe.

Following the festival’s collapse, McFarland was convicted of fraud and sentenced to six years in prison last year.

The I-Land will be available to watch on Netflix from September 12.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]