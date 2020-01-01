New Netflix Thriller Unforgettable Is As Creepy As You

Warner Bros

If you’re anything like me, and have already well and truly binged season two of Netflix’s creepy thriller You, you’re definitely going to like what the streaming service has in store next.

Netflix has a new stalker-related title to satisfy in the form of 2017 movie Unforgettable, which follows a divorcee who is on a mission to make her ex-husband’s new fiancée’s life a misery.

Unforgettable, directed by Denise Di Novi, very much echoes Joe Goldberg’s underhand tactics as we see a scorned ex-wife using violence, stalking and the likes to seek revenge.

It focuses around Julia Banks, played by Rosario Dawson, as she’s questioned by police over the murder of her abusive ex-husband.

The film then takes a trip down memory lane as we see Julia six months prior, when she’s much happier after moving to San Francisco with her fiance David and his daughter Lili.

However, then it steps back into when things start to turn sour with David’s ex-wife Tessa (Katherine Heigl), who arrives and instantly takes a disliking to Julia.

Tessa does everything within her power to wreak havoc on David and Julia’s lives as her jealousy gets more and more out of control.

The synopsis for the 2017 release reads:

Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband, David, is now happily engaged to Julia. Trying to settle into her new life, Julia believes she has finally met the man of her dreams, the man who can help her forget her troubled past. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare.

Unforgettable is available to stream on Netflix from Monday, January 6.

