New Netflix True Crime Drama Is ‘Next 13 Reasons Why’

Netflix

A new Netflix true crime drama is being hailed as the next 13 Reasons Why after the trailer was released this week.

Unbelievable tells a story of ‘unspeakable trauma,’ inspired by the real events which were highlighted in The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning article, An Unbelievable Story of Rape.

After a teenager reports being raped by a man who had bound and gagged her, but then recants it after police confronted her with inconsistencies in her story, women start coming forward in different cities with similar stories.

Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) stars as a teenager, Marie, whose story of sexual assault is initially dismissed by investigators. The series explores the trauma she experiences following the rape and the alienation she faces as a result of it.

Toni Collette and Merritt Wever play two detectives, Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall, who meet while investigating similar cases of intruder rapes hundreds of miles away, and begin piecing evidence together which could eventually uncover the truth.

As the story unfolds, it becomes clear there has been a systemic failure on the part of law enforcement to properly investigate rape claims, while Rasmussen and Duvall work against the clock to prevent such incidents happening again.

Upon the release of the film’s trailer, one person wondered whether Unbelievable could be the next 13 Reasons Why because of the ‘disturbing content’ it explores, asking underneath the trailer: ‘Is this gonna be the next ’13 reasons why’?’

The issues tackled by the upcoming drama are strikingly similar to the television series in which a teenage girl commits suicide and leaves tapes behind explaining to her classmates why they played a role in her death.

Tackling issues such as bullying, rape, and suicide, 13 Reasons Why divided viewers over how these issues should be relayed to its (often young) audience. Unbelievable looks set to continue this important discussion, with the trailer hinting at serious repercussions for the teenager’s mental health and wellbeing.

However, there is one main difference: while 13 Reasons Why is based on the 2007 best-selling fiction novel by Jay Asher, Unbelievable is based on the true events depicted in T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong’s award winning article.

The series will also star Vanessa Bell Calloway (What’s Love Got to Do with It), Dale Dickey (Iron Man 3), and John Hartmann (The Good Place).

Unbelievable will debut on Netflix in September.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12-2:30 and 7-9:30). Alternatively you can contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on its website or on its helpline – 0808 800 5005.