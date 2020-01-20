New Netflix True Crime Series Follows Sick Serial Killer Who Murdered Sex Workers
We’re only 20 days into 2020 and Netflix is already making its mark, releasing hits left, right and centre.
What with You being released three weeks ago – okay so technically that was 2019, but it definitely still counts – and Sex Education hitting our screens on Friday, we’re off to a flying start.
But for fans of true crime, there’s definitely been somewhat of a lull since Don’t F**k With Cats came out over a month ago. Not for long though, with new film Lost Girls set to be released on the streaming service in March.
You can watch the trailer for Lost Girls below:
Based on the true story of five sex workers who disappeared near Long Island, the film will follow Mari Gilbert (played by Amy Ryan), who is determined to find out what happened to her missing daughter, Shannan.
Shannan, who was 24 at the time she went missing in 2010, is one of many women whose deaths are connected to a serial killer who remains at large. The killer is thought to have murdered nearly 20 people – mostly female sex workers – over the course of approximately 20 years.
Shannan’s remains were eventually found on a beach in Long Island, along with nine other bodies.
The official synopsis for the film, which is directed by Liz Garbus, reads, as per Collider:
When 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert mysteriously disappears one night, her mother Mari embarks on a dark journey that finds her face to face with hard truths about her daughter, herself, and police bias.
Determined to find her daughter at all costs, Mari Gilbert retraces Shannan’s last known steps, driving her own investigation to an insular gated community near the desolate outer banks of Long Island.
Her discoveries force law enforcement and the media to uncover more than a dozen unsolved murders of sex workers, young lives Mari will not let the world forget.
Inspired by Robert Kolker’s best-selling non-fiction book of the same name, the film will not only follow the investigation, but will look at the larger systemic issues that led to the disappearance of young women from white, working-class neighbourhoods.
Lost Girls will be available to watch on March 13.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.