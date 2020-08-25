New Nutty Professor Movie Is On The Way Universal Pictures

A reboot of The Nutty Professor is in the works, with Project X Entertainment securing the rights for the new movie.

This will be the second reboot of the original film, which was released in 1963 starring Jerry Lewis, with the first remake being released in 1996 version featuring Eddie Murphy.

The sequel, The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, was also a massive hit, coming out four years later and also starring Eddie Murphy.

Project X’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein will be behind the new movie, but a studio is yet to be attached to it. Despite Vanderbilt’s track record of penning scripts for movies, as of now he is only producing the reboot, reported Deadline.

The classic comedy is about Sherman Klump, a kind but socially awkward science professor who creates a love potion to make himself into the cool, confident and collected Buddy Love, but must eventually defeat Buddy after he goes rogue. The original screenplay, penned by lead actor Jerry Lewis and Bill Richmond, was written as a parody of Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1886 sci-fi novella Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

The news of the reboot has had a mixed reaction on social media. One person wrote, ‘WHO asked for a Nutty Professor reboot?????’, while another person said, ‘We do not need a nutty professor reboot at all.’

Project X is also working on the fifth instalment of the Scream franchise, which is so far set to star Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Jenna Ortega.