New Psychological Thriller The Devil All The Time Drops On Netflix Today
Netflix is providing us with some midweek chills in the form of its star-studded psychological thriller The Devil All The Time, which is now available to stream.
Starring The Batman’s Robert Pattinson and Marvel’s Tom Holland, the creepy new film follows a cast of unusual and intriguing characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s, addressing relationships with God while simultaneously weaving a thread of violence throughout.
The action takes place in the shadowy backwoods of Knockemstiff, Ohio and West Virginia, and is based on the Donal Ray Pollock novel of the same name.
Check out the trailer below:
Pattinson takes on the role of Preston Teagardin, a not-so-holy preacher with a wandering eye, while the rest of the characters are brought to life by a whole host of familiar faces.
Starring alongside Pattinson and Holland is IT’s Bill Skarsgård, as well as Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge.
Skarsgård, who plays Holland’s father Willard Russell in the thriller, spoke to Digital Spy about the film’s ‘complicated’ and unflinching violent streak.
The actor commented:
I was lucky enough to shoot pretty much all of my scenes consecutively… That was very helpful to finding where Willard is in any given moment and how he changes, what he goes through, and when does he become more desperate.
And in becoming more desperate, more manic and potentially more dangerous for Arvin (Holland).
Early reviews describe the film as ‘haunting’ and ‘unbothered by comfort’, suggesting it might not be the most easy-going watch, but it will almost certainly be one that will get your spine tingling.
The Devil All The Time is available to stream on Netflix now.
