New Red Band Trailer For Kingsman Prequel The King’s Man

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 Aug 2021 14:29
Kingsman prequel The King’s Man has revealed a brand-new, red band trailer – and confirmed a new release date. 

It’s been four years since we last watched Taron Egerton’s Eggsy get up to violent, super-spy hijinks in The Golden Circle. However, don’t be expecting more of them in the next instalment in the Kingsman franchise, as we’re going all the way back to the 1910s to witness the birth of the suave intelligence agency.

‘As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them,’ the official synopsis reads.

‘Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man,’ it adds. The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who also helmed the previous Kingsman movies, not to mention X-Men: First Class and Kick-Ass.

It takes place during the First World War, and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Vaughn earlier teased that ‘this movie is really an origin story. This is the foundation of the Kingsman franchise’.

The King's Man. (20th Century Studios)20th Century Studios

As for when we’ll catch up with Eggsy again, the filmmaker has plans for a third chapter of Eggsy’s story. ‘We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this. And it’s going to be very different,’ he told Empire.

However, he hasn’t confirmed whether it’ll be himself directing, or if it may be time to let someone else take the lead. ‘I actually don’t know what I want to do. There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I’m considering it,’ he said.

The King’s Man hits cinemas on December 22.

