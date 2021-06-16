New Scream Movie Is Finished, Director Confirms

Dimension Films

Scream fans rejoice! The fifth instalment of the movie franchise is officially finished.

The movie finished filming in November, and now the picture has now been ‘locked,’ its director has revealed.

Tyler Gillett shared the good news yesterday, June 15, alongside a picture of himself in the editing studio, writing, ‘Picture locked. I promise it’ll be worth the wait #SCREAM’.

@tylergillett/Instagram

Scream 5 is due to hit cinemas next year and comes a decade after Scream 4 was released in 2011.

The franchise first made its cinema debut in 1996, and has gone on to rake in more than $600 million at the global box office.

The fifth film will have both new actors and returning favourites, including Courteney Cox who was pictured boasting her iconic Scream 3 haircut last year. Neve Campbell and David Arquette are also making a return as Sidney Prescott and Dewey Riley, respectively.

One of the new faces added to the cast was You‘s Jenna Ortega, who announced she’d be part of the upcoming movie last summer. She shared a cryptic post on Twitter while reposting one of Scream‘s tweets, writing, ‘Do you like scary movies?’

Dimension Films

Other newcomers include Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin joins Gillett in directing the highly anticipated film. They both worked together on 2019 horror movie Ready or Not.

According to ScreenRant, Scream 4 director Wes Craven was pencilled in to direct the fifth and sixth instalments, but it didn’t come to be as he passed away in 2015. Craven died of a brain tumour at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 76.

Dimension Films

While the upcoming movie has been coined as Scream 5 by many, Courteney Cox said it’s not known as that. She explained on The Drew Barrymore Show, ‘This is the fifth one… it’s not Scream 5, though. This is Scream.’

The Friends actor continued, as per Comicbook:

The directors are incredible, they’re making it absolutely… it’s a new franchise. It’s hip. It’s scary. It’s just a new Scream. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s gonna be fantastic.

With post-production completed for Scream 5, there are hopes we won’t be waiting too much longer for an official trailer to be released.

The new Scream is scheduled to debut in cinemas January 14, 2022.

