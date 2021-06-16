unilad
Advert

New Scream Movie Is Finished, Director Confirms

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Jun 2021 11:06
New Scream Movie Is Finished, Director ConfirmsDimension Films

Scream fans rejoice! The fifth instalment of the movie franchise is officially finished.

The movie finished filming in November, and now the picture has now been ‘locked,’ its director has revealed.

Advert

Tyler Gillett shared the good news yesterday, June 15, alongside a picture of himself in the editing studio, writing, ‘Picture locked. I promise it’ll be worth the wait #SCREAM’.

Tyler Gillett teases end of Scream (tylergillett/Instagram)@tylergillett/Instagram

Scream 5 is due to hit cinemas next year and comes a decade after Scream 4 was released in 2011.

The franchise first made its cinema debut in 1996, and has gone on to rake in more than $600 million at the global box office.

Advert

The fifth film will have both new actors and returning favourites, including Courteney Cox who was pictured boasting her iconic Scream 3 haircut last year. Neve Campbell and David Arquette are also making a return as Sidney Prescott and Dewey Riley, respectively.

One of the new faces added to the cast was You‘s Jenna Ortega, who announced she’d be part of the upcoming movie last summer. She shared a cryptic post on Twitter while reposting one of Scream‘s tweets, writing, ‘Do you like scary movies?’

David Arquette ScreamDimension Films

Other newcomers include Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

Advert

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin joins Gillett in directing the highly anticipated film. They both worked together on 2019 horror movie Ready or Not.

According to ScreenRant, Scream 4 director Wes Craven was pencilled in to direct the fifth and sixth instalments, but it didn’t come to be as he passed away in 2015. Craven died of a brain tumour at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 76.

Scream 1996Dimension Films

While the upcoming movie has been coined as Scream 5 by many, Courteney Cox said it’s not known as that. She explained on The Drew Barrymore Show, ‘This is the fifth one… it’s not Scream 5, though. This is Scream.’

Advert

The Friends actor continued, as per Comicbook:

The directors are incredible, they’re making it absolutely… it’s a new franchise. It’s hip. It’s scary. It’s just a new Scream. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s gonna be fantastic.

With post-production completed for Scream 5, there are hopes we won’t be waiting too much longer for an official trailer to be released.

The new Scream is scheduled to debut in cinemas January 14, 2022.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Thousands Sign Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth
Technology

Thousands Sign Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth

Hasbulla Confirms Abdu Rozik Fight In Four Days
Sport

Hasbulla Confirms Abdu Rozik Fight In Four Days

iCarly Revival Confirmed As An ‘Adult Show’ With ‘Sexual Situations’, Cast Says
Film and TV

iCarly Revival Confirmed As An ‘Adult Show’ With ‘Sexual Situations’, Cast Says

Corinna Kopf Launches OnlyFans And Gets Accused Of Scamming Her Subscribers
Celebrity

Corinna Kopf Launches OnlyFans And Gets Accused Of Scamming Her Subscribers

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Scream, Scream 5

Credits

Comicbook.com and 1 other

  1. Comicbook.com

    Scream Director Confirms Movie Is Finished

  2. ScreenRant

    Scream 5 Movie Is Fully Finished Confirms Director

 