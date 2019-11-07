New Scream Movie Is Officially On The Way

Dimension Films

‘What’s your favourite scary movie?’ Wes Craven may no longer be with us, but Scream lives on – a new movie is on the way.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Gary Barber’s Spyglass Media Group is developing the next movie in the franchise.

Craven directed the previous four movies, but it’s not the first time Ghostface has made another appearance. A Scream television series ran for two seasons on MTV and a third on VH1, however this marks the first time the iconic villain will hit the big screen without the legendary horror director at the helm.

Check out the trailer for the original film below:

The previous four films maintained their own meta themes, poking fun and subverting genre tropes while remaining pretty bloody scary (particularly the first film, with Drew Barrymore’s unforgettable opening sequence).

It’s unclear at the moment whether the next film will be a continuation of the story – which featured Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox and David Arquette – or a remake/reboot. However, Bloody Disgusting do report that the series legacy writer, Kevin Williamson, isn’t returning.

Dimension Films

Spyglass secured the rights to Scream after re-launching as a content company in March by Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, along with former MGM boss Barber, (and strategic investors Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group).

Lantern Entertainment acquired the assets of Dimension Films after the Harvey Weinstein scandal put the company in bankruptcy.

Dimension Films

Spyglass have their fingers in a couple of horror pies. They’re also developing a remake of Hellraiser, Clive Barker’s grotesque cult classic with Pinhead and his gang of pain-fetishising Cenobites.

Barker himself penned a Hellraiser remake, but it never saw the light of day. As reported by Variety, David S. Goyer – the screenwriter behind Blade II, Batman Begins and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) is putting together ‘a loyal, evolved re-imagining’ of the original film.

Entertainment Film Distributors

The news broke back in May this year, and it’s reportedly being ‘fast-tracked for worldwide theatrical distribution’ – they have ‘such sights to show us’ on the big screen.

Goyer said:

I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella. Having the chance to re-imagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.

There is currently no release date for either Scream or the Hellraiser remake.

