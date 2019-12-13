New Season Of The Circle Coming To Netflix Next Month

Netflix

The addictive programme is gracing our screens again next month, but on a new platform.

Whilst we would usually have to wait a few more months for our The Circle fix to commence, the US version of the show will be hitting Netflix next month.

The original, UK, version of the show aired in September 2018 on Channel 4 where well known faces Maya Jama, Alice Levine and Emma Willis hosted the programme.

For those of you who haven’t watched the show, here’s a breakdown of what it’s all about.

Basically, a group of strangers move into the same block of flats in and never meet, only using “The Circle” – which works similar to social media – to communicate. The aim of the game is to become the ‘influencer’ in the group by gaining the most likes and avoid being ‘blocked’, or eliminated from the game.

In series one, Alex Holborn went on to win the show after cat fishing his fellow Circle mates by playing as his girlfriend, Kate. Well, a picture of his actual girlfriend Millie, and he changed his character’s name to Kate.

Series 2, which happened this year, saw Paddy Smyth take the coveted crown after being voted to win by his fellow Circle gang.

Whilst in the UK version of the programme, the 2019 winner got £70,000 – the US have upped the game a notch and are offering the winner a whopping $100,000.

In the trailer for the dramatic series, one contestant says “the new queen has come out with claws”, whilst another says, “this game will turn you inside out.”

Already intrigued? Me too. The series will be dropping on Netflix January 1st meaning it will be available to help aid you through your New Year’s Eve hangover.

By the looks of things, the UK are super excited for the series to hit the streaming site and, obviously, have high expectations of the American version of the show.

One tweeter said:

to anyone who says this looks bad: 1) the uk version of the show has had two incredible seasons so it v likely won’t be as dumb or corny or cringey as it may seem 2) michelle buteau is hosting and she’s a reason to watch in and of itself

With another responding:

Well the U.K. version might be good, but a lot of these characters seem pretty unlikable. Also, maybe it’s just me, but I feel like the premise is sort of pointless? Why would you lie about who you are if the whole drama aspect is “oh my, they lied about who they were?

You can watch the full trailer via Netflix US’ Twitter:

Don’t believe everything you see online… That's the premise of @CircleNetflix, a new reality competition series hosted by @MichelleButeau where players can pretend to be anyone they want. pic.twitter.com/19oHIMeUi9 — Netflix US (@netflix) December 10, 2019

