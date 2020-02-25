New Simpsons Movie In ‘Very Very Early Stages’ Of Being Made
Woo hoo! A New Simpsons movie is in the ‘very, very early stages’ of being made.
It’s been 13 years since Springfield’s yellow family graced cinema screens, before retreating to TV for an endless stream of seasons.
By the end of its theatrical run, The Simpsons Movie raked in more than $527 million worldwide. At long last, we finally have a somewhat positive, firmer update on a future film from the world’s favourite cartoon.
Al Jean, a long-time Simpsons producer who also worked on the 2007 movie, recently revealed in an interview with Slash Film that Disney has expressed interest in another movie – however we shouldn’t get too excited just yet.
Jean said:
I would say yes although we’re just in the very, very early stages. We would love to do one for Disney but it’s not like it’s happening next week or next year. At D23 Matt [Groening] said, ‘I think it’s gonna happen’ and I agree with that. So I agree with that statement. I believe it will happen.
We would only do it if it was an idea that we thought deserved being made into another movie. We certainly don’t need to have more Simpsons out there just for the money or to have additional material. We would do it if we thought it was a great story and we wanted to tell it.
Jean also confirmed that whenever a new film comes along, it won’t be a direct follow-up to the EPA and pollution misadventures of the first film.
Disney+ drops in the UK on March 24 – however, don’t expect to stream The Simpsons. Due to licensing restrictions with Sky, it’s only available to users across the pond. D’oh!
