New Simpsons Movie In ‘Very Very Early Stages’ Of Being Made

I would say yes although we’re just in the very, very early stages. We would love to do one for Disney but it’s not like it’s happening next week or next year. At D23 Matt [Groening] said, ‘I think it’s gonna happen’ and I agree with that. So I agree with that statement. I believe it will happen.

We would only do it if it was an idea that we thought deserved being made into another movie. We certainly don’t need to have more Simpsons out there just for the money or to have additional material. We would do it if we thought it was a great story and we wanted to tell it.