New Simpsons Short Film To Play Before Pixar’s Onward

A new Simpsons short called Playdate With Destiny is set to appear before Pixar’s latest release, Onward.

The short film will feature Maggie Simpson, presumably on some sort of playdate and that’s pretty much all the information we have at this moment in time.

News of the movie short was released on the official Simpsons Instagram with a glorious picture of Maggie, donning a black sun hat with a cream ribbon, teamed with a black dress and cream neck tie, complete with her dummy and sunglasses, as she sits with a smartly dressed male child, looking out over the sunset.

‘Maggie Simpson is speechless…’ the caption reads, ‘Playdate with Destiny, a new Simpsons short film before Disney & Pixar’s Onward.’

The post goes on to note that the short is exclusively in cinemas.

The last Simpsons movie short dates back to 2012, when The Longest Daycare was released, again focusing primarily on Maggie. It played in theatres just before Ice Age: Continental Drift, and was even nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Short.

Now that Disney owns Fox, this kind of synergy can probably be expected on a more regular basis.

So, if you want to see Playdate With Destiny, it’s simple. You just need to head to the cinema to check out Disney and Pixar’s Onward.

What will Maggie get up to now?

Onward is now available in UK and US cinemas.