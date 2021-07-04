New Slip And Slide Show Delayed Following ‘Explosive Diarrhoea’ Outbreak
The 10-episode debut season for Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide that was ordered by NBC had to be delayed after an outbreak of ‘explosive diarrhoea’.
Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide was originally intended to air on NBC after the Tokyo Games concluded. The show is based around two-person teams competing in a series of games such as Cornhole, Body Bowling, Bocce Fall and Human Pong before they take on the final challenge of the titular Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide to see who is the victorious pairing.
However, the production of the show stopped in early June as members of the crew were diagnosed with giardia, a parasitical intestinal infection. Others in the production team also reported intestinal problems. After tests, giardia was found in surrounding areas near the set.
Although the production tried to continue, it had to stop as 40 members of the crew developed symptoms and people were reportedly passing out and running to the bathrooms during shooting.
Speaking about the situation, a representative for the show told People:
The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at the current location.
We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.
NBC has reportedly decided to not move the $6 million set as it finishes up the season but will consider a move once the production finishes.
The combination of diarrhoea and a slip n’ slide conjures some graphic mental images, but presenter Ron Funches has taken the situation in good humour.
Funches wrote on Twitter that he felt like ‘no one in my family even knew I was in comedy until someone got diarrhea at my water park.’ The presenter and comedian went on to joke, ‘Did I have owner of ‘explosive diarrhea’ water park on my vision board? No. I never dreamed that big.’
