New Socially Distanced Cinema Looks Like The Senate From Star Wars Oma Cinema

As you sit down in Paris’s Oma Cinema, four words from a galaxy far, far away will echo in your head: ‘I am the Senate.’

Advert

Welcome to a ‘new era of cinema’. For years, movie theatres have been evolving, whether it be via technological advancement – whether it be D-Box, 4DX and IMAX – or moves to make the experience as luxurious and comfortable as possible.

Odeon introduced its Luxe screens, while Cineworld brought in its VIP service. However, Oma Cinema will outrank them all by transporting you to the Galactic Senate.

While still only in concept art, Oma Cinema’s screens will be made up of circular pods positioned above one another, with only a limited number of seats in each booth. If you’re a Star Wars fan, it its likeness to the prequel trilogy’s political arena is immediate.

Advert

Pierre Chican, cinema architect, founder and CEO of Oma, wrote on its website:

Whereas all the cinemas built for more than 50 years now are similar and reproduce the same seating arrangement of the audience, this concept of a movie theatre creates a cinematographic experience at the same time intimate, spectacular and immersive, where every seat in the house is the best seat in the house.

While it’s an awe-striking design, the initial reactions can’t see past Star Wars. One user wrote: ‘I would very much like to watch the next Fast & Furious movie at the Galactic Senate.’ Another tweeted: ‘We are living a prequel to the Star Wars prequels. The pandemic will lead to the creation of the galactic senate apparently?’

A third user wrote: ‘Oh to be a 3D rendered person in a movie theater designed like the Senate room from Star Wars watching Tron Legacy.’ Another tweeted: ‘The future of movie-going is sitting in a theater that looks like the Galactic Senate from Star Wars.’

Oma Cinema is no joke, though. When it actually becomes a reality in Paris next year, there’ll be ‘VIP-Corporate hospitality boxes, table service on all or selected platforms and exclusive VIP access to lounge and bar’.

The website adds: ‘Much more than just the spectacular nature of the architecture, the original configuration of the room has been designed to offer viewers an exceptional audio and visual experience, projecting an image free of any distortion. Oma is an experience that you will never forget.’

Advert

We’ll need to wait until 2021 to see the new Galac- sorry, I mean Oma Cinema.