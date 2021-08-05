New South Park Movie On The Way As Creators Sign $900 Million Deal

PA Images/Comedy Central

A new South Park movie is on the way, with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signing a $900 million deal.

Comedy Central’s iconic sitcom has been running for 23 seasons, taking audiences through its twisted, hilarious, satirical antics; whether it’s parodying World of Warcraft, Steve Jobs and The Human Centipede or earlier this year, QAnon and vaccines.

While they’re a mainstay on TV across the world, Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny last hit the big screen in 1999’s South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. Soon, moviegoers will respect their authoritah again.

Comedy Central

Parker and Stone have signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS Inc. to produce new episodes of the show over the next six years, in addition to ‘several spinoff movies for the company’s Paramount+ streaming service,’ Bloomberg reports.

While there’s few details known about the upcoming projects, the first film will be ‘set in the world of South Park‘ and ‘will debut some time before the end of the year.’

South Park projects exclusive to Paramount+ would be a huge boost for the streaming platform, still in its infancy without a major draw beyond its film catalogue and the likes of the iCarly revival. It’s hoped the show’s presence on the platform will accelerate its growth with US audiences (it’s not available in the UK, similarly to HBO Max).

Warner Bros.

Parker and Stone’s deal will run through 2027, with six more cycles of South Park and 14 movies made for streaming.

The creators were first approached by Chris McCarthy, president and chief executive officer of the MTV Entertainment Group. It comes amid other plans to expand Paramount+ with reputable hits on cable, such as the Yellowstone spin-off.

‘We did a South Park movie in 1999, and we’ve never done another one because the show has been so satisfying. Now we’re older, and the idea of what streaming movies can be is pretty promising,’ Stone said in an interview, recalling how nervous they initially were about the show’s prospects of success.

PA Images

Now, ‘we do whatever we want, and they are pretty supportive of it. We’re the luckiest guys in TV in that way.’

Parker and Stone haven’t produced a movie since 2004’s Team America (f*ck yeah): World Police. However, while they’re said to be reluctant to invest in the idea of a South Park ‘cinematic universe’, their plans will expand the world and introduce new characters.

There’s currently no release date for the upcoming South Park movie, mmkay.