New Spider-Man: No Way Home Teasers Show Off More Lizard, Electro And Doc Ock
New Spider-Man: No Way Home teasers have given us more hints as to what to expect when the upcoming superhero movie swings into cinemas next month.
With Spider-Man fans having eagerly anticipated the introduction of the multiverse for some time now, these latest teasers offer a closer look at Lizard (Rhys Ifans), who fans will no doubt recall from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man.
We also get a better look at various other Spider-Man villains set to make a reappearance, including Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina).
Check it out below:
As reported by Comicbook, Tom Holland – Peter Parker himself – recently hinted at some exciting action sequences to come, with viewers set to ‘see a style of fighting like you’ve never seen in a Spider-Man movie before’, thanks to stunt coordinator George Cottle.
Revealing that he’s ‘really excited’ to see what fans think, Holland continued to detail a fight scene between himself and one of the villains, without specifying which one:
They designed these fights to shock you guys, to really put you on your back feet. And when we were shooting this one scene in particular, it’s like this, I reckon a 35-beat fight scene between myself and one of the villains, and we shot it over and over and over again over three or four days, and I remember my knuckles were all bloody and I was knackered and we were fighting and fighting.
In all fairness, it was awful, it was such a difficult time, but in the film, it’s so spectacular and it is so overwhelming and you’ve never seen Peter Parker quite like it.
One recent teaser sees Holland’s Spider-Man interacting with Doc Ock who tells him, ‘You’re not Peter Parker,’ with the villain being far more familiar with Tobey Maguire’s earlier incarnation of Peter Parker.
In response to this, Peter replies, ‘I’m so confused right now,’ suggesting that his whole understanding of reality and the universe is about to change forever.
Landing just in time for the festive season, Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up the action after Peter’s identity has been revealed to the world, sparking a series of new challenges.
Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing into cinemas on December 17.
