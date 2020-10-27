New SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Coming To Netflix Next Week

New SpongeBob Movie Coming To Netflix Next Week Paramount

The new SpongeBob SquarePants movie will be available to stream on Netflix next week, with added Keanu Reeves.

Earlier this year, Nickelodeon’s beloved sea sponge was expected to return to cinemas in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

However, due to the current pandemic, plans for a theatrical release soon vanished. For people in the UK though, SpongeBob will return very, very soon.

Check out the trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run below:

The film, directed by Tim Hill, will be available to UK Netflix subscribers on November 5, as well as users in other international regions. For US fans, it’ll hit CBS AllAccess in 2021.

The official synopsis reads: ‘SpongeBob and Patrick travel to the lost city of Atlantic City to solve the mysterious kidnapping of Gary the snail. They soon prove that there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship as they encounter danger and delight at every turn.’

It’s the third film in the SpongeBob franchise, following 2004’s big-screen debut and 2015’s Sponge Out of Water, which grossed more than $325 million at the worldwide box office. However, Sponge on the Run has a hilarious secret weapon: Keanu Reeves.

While it hasn’t received enough reviews for a Rotten Tomatoes score just yet, its brief release in Canada saw a mixture of reviews. What She Said’s Anna Brodie noted: ‘Life’s been tough for a few months, and this wacky, subversive, and ultra-fun cartoon is just what the doctor ordered.’

CTV News’ Richard Crouse also wrote: ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run brings with it the usual anarchy, inside jokes and unexpected celebrity cameos, but at its little osmotic heart is SpongeBob, a character who belongs to the same genus of entertainers as Soupy Sales, Stan Laurel and Pee Wee Herman.’

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will arrive on Netflix on November 5.