New Squid Game Cryptocurrency Soars 25,000% In Less Than A Week
A new cryptocurrency inspired by the hit South-Korean survival series Squid Game has surged almost 25,000% in less than a week.
After it overtook Bridgerton as Netflix’s biggest-ever series launch, Squid Game has become so popular it has even influenced the world of cryptocurrency, with a SQUID token having since been made.
Like the dystopian series, the currency has also proven popular; it was trading at around 1.2 cents on Tuesday, October 26, compared to $3.05 as of today, October 29.
The SQUID token market cap is now at approximately $240 million, according to CoinMarketCap, as per Business Insider.
On October 20, pre-sales for the currency first began, however, they sold out ‘in one second’, according to the SQUID token’s Whitepaper.
The document states:
The Squid Game project is a crypto play to earn platform inspired by the Korean hit series on Netflix about a deadly tournament of children’s games.
Rather than 456 players drawn from different walks of life but each deeply in debt chosen intentionally by the organizers in the drama, everyone here in crypto world can participate in the Squid Game with SQUID token or related NFTs in our marketplace.
Similarly to the series, the project incorporates six games, though each has an entry fee and players are only able to continue onto the next game if they pass the previous one.
Although the project will not take on the same deadly risk of the programme, noting that while ‘the more people join, the larger [the] reward pool will be’, it does ‘not provide deadly consequences’.
‘Your experience will only reflect on the joy of winning rewards and sorrow of losing money when the game failed,’ the paper states.
The Crypto Squid Game project hopes to ‘copy the success of Netflix’s Squid Game Series not only by providing realistic gameplays but also professional marketing strategies’.
