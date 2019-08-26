New Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Teaser Released

Lucasfilm

There were lots of exciting announcements at Disney’s D23 Expo this weekend but Star Wars fans will no doubt be most interested in the new Rise of Skywalker trailer which dropped.

Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe’s (Oscar Isaac) journey will continue in the upcoming film, bringing the current trilogy, which includes The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, to a close.

The three characters are facing the First Order once more and Rise Of Skywalker will see them preparing for the biggest fight of their life.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer opens with footage from all nine Star Wars films but the new scenes soon appear, with a voiceover declaring there have been ‘a thousand generations, but this is your fight.’

Rey can be seen wielding a green lightsaber as she and Kylo Ren meet in the middle of a war-torn planet, however the trailer comes to a close with a clip of the character holding a red lightsaber which she flips open, turning it into a double-ended weapon.

Lucasfilm

Director JJ Abrams appeared at D23 this weekend, where he revealed Carrie Fisher’s renowned Star Wars character would be appearing in the movie, despite the actor’s death in December 2016.

According to Digital Spy, he said he ‘could not possibly tell the end’ of the Skywalker Star Wars saga without her and described Leia as the ‘heart of the movie’.

Lucasfilm

Abrams previously spoke to Rolling Stone about the film, saying he was excited to enter the Star Wars world once again:

I had no intention to return, but when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story, it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in Seven. I learned so much in that movie and I saw that this was a chance to sort of realise something that we hadn’t quite achieved – and part of that was it was simply the beginning of these new characters and their story.

Lucasfilm

A number of Star Wars announcements were made at D23 as Disney announced an original Star Wars series titled The Mandalorian and Ewan McGregor also made a surprise appearance to announce one of Lucasfilm’s new untitled series, in which he will be reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fans of the franchise certainly have a lot to be excited about!

Rise Of Skywalker is set to be released on December 19, 2019.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]