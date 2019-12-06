New Stephen King Murder Mystery Starring Jason Bateman Looks Seriously Dark

HBO

HBO is releasing a new murder mystery series based on a Stephen King novel, and the trailer alone is enough to send shivers down your spine.

The new show, The Outsider, stars Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland, a man who is arrested for the murder of an 11-year-old boy.

However, not everything is as straightforward as it seems and, in true Stephen King fashion, the series looks like it’s going to be packed to the brim with twists and turns.

Ben Mendelsohn, of Rogue One and The Place Beyond The Pines fame, stars alongside Bateman as Ralph Anderson, a local detective investigating the case.

HBO released a teaser for the show in October, but the new trailer gives us greater insight into how police start to have doubts about their suspect when conflicting evidence appears in the form of security camera footage, which shows Maitland miles away from the apparent scene of the crime at the same time the murder was happening.

Short of Maitland having an evil twin, the evidence is hard to explain and the team bring in psychic Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), in an attempt to get to the truth.

As well as having all the elements of a classic murder mystery, The Outsider ties in aspects of the supernatural, as one character finds the words ‘stop her’ inexplicably being scratched into his hands.

The series looks as though it will take viewers to a range of creepy, dark and desolate landscapes as investigators desperately try to discover who murdered the 11-year-old, while Maitland continues to insist it wasn’t him.

As the synopsis reads:

Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Outsider begins by following a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. But when an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in.

The Outsider also stars the likes of Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez and Jeremy Bobb, and Bateman will serve as both an executive producer and a director on the show.

The actor tackled the first two episodes, which will hopefully kick the series off to a great start.

The Outsider is set to be released on HBO on January 12.

