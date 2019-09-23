New Teaser Trailer For Breaking Bad Movie El Camino Has Dropped

AMC/Netflix

No more half-measures: a new teaser trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has dropped – and it is intense.

The globally-anticipated follow-up to the best TV show of all time is set to drop on Netflix in just a few weeks.

The latest trailer shows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), on the run and trembling in his car after escaping the torturous grip of Jack and his gang Nazis.

Check out the newest trailer for El Camino below:

The film comes straight from the mind of Vince Gilligan – the creator of the Emmy-winning show about a chemistry teacher, Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who breaks bad into the meth business.

The official synopsis for the two-hour movie reads:

In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

This is the second trailer ahead of the film’s October release – both only teasing where the movie could possibly take us. In the newest clip, it’s clear we’re in the immediate fallout of Breaking Bad‘s climax: we can hear police radio reports of ‘staggering carnage’ from a ‘remote-controlled machine gun’.

AMC

The previous trailer didn’t feature Jesse whatsoever: it showed Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), presumably talking to police, assuring officers he doesn’t know where Jesse is. But even if he did, ‘there’s no way I’m helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage’.

Check out the first trailer below:

There’s very little known about the film: the whole project was completed in secret, somehow kept under wraps after Paul told people he was ‘ doing this small little indie out in New Mexico and that was it. No one second-guessed it’.

As for cast members, Badger (played by Matt L. Jones) will also be returning, along with ‘more than 10 familiar characters’ from the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

AMC

Bob Odenkirk, who plays Walt’s shady attorney Saul Goodman – the focus of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul – revealed earlier in August that the film had already finished filming.

As per by The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk said:

I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can’t wait to see it. I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.

The show’s last episode is one of the most highly regarded finales in modern TV history; of the final four episodes, not one is rated lower than 9.7 on IMDb.

AMC

So, naturally, following that up with a movie brought with it some anxiety: but after Paul spoke to Gilligan, his concerns were immediately allayed.

As per The New York Times, Paul said:

I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds. I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey. It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted, and now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.

As for whether Cranston’s man who knocks will make an appearance, only time will tell. We best tread lightly.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix on October 11.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]