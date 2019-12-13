Amazon Prime

A first-look trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s new docuseries about serial killer Ted Bundy introduces viewers to his former girlfriend.

Bundy’s horrific story was reintroduced to the world this year with the release of the Netflix series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, as well as the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, in which Zac Efron played the killer.

As a result, fans of true crime became immersed in Bundy’s life and killings, but Amazon Prime Video’s new series aims to tell the story from a different angle.

Check out the trailer below:

The new series, titled Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, will feature interviews with Bundy’s former girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly, both of whom have stayed out of the spotlight for nearly 40 years.

Kendall first met the killer in 1968 and the pair remained together throughout the early 1970s, during which time Bundy carried out many of his crimes.

Amazon Prime

In the trailer, the former girlfriend explains she decided to tell her story because she lived ‘but so many people didn’t’.

She recalled the first time she met the evil man in a bar in Seattle and spoke of his crimes, commenting:

I just didn’t think he could do these things.

Amazon Prime

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer also features interviews with some of Bundy’s other victims, who discuss the hold the serial killer had over women.

A synopsis for the series reads:

After years of silence, Ted Bundy’s long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, her daughter Molly, and other survivors come forward for the first time in a docuseries that reframes Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective. The series reveals how Bundy’s pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s in one of the most infamous crime stories of our time.

Amazon Prime

Despite being a monster at heart, Bundy was able to win over women by being charming and, by all accounts, ‘normal’. He used this trait to get his victims to trust him before turning against them.

Bundy killed at least 30 women across seven US states, although the actual number of victims is thought to be much higher. He was executed for his crimes in 1989 at the age of 42.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer will be released on January 31, 2020.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]