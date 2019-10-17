New Ted Bundy Docuseries Sees Long-time Girlfriend And Daughter Speak Out

Amazon Prime/Netflix

After the splurge of Ted Bundy content at the start of the year, Amazon is releasing a new docuseries – focusing on the serial killer’s relationship with his girlfriend.

Dropping on Amazon Prime, Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer will feature interviews with Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly, who have stayed out of the spotlight for nearly 40 years – sharing their experiences with Bundy as well as an archive of never-before-seen family photos.

The five-part series will be released in 2020, and will reframe Bundy’s heinous crimes – that formed one of the most fascinating US true crime sagas in history – from a female perspective.

This comes after Netflix’s Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes docuseries on Netflix, and Sky Cinema’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (that starred Zac Efron as the infamous killer) – both from director Joe Berlinger.

During the 1970s, Bundy kidnapped, raped, and murdered several women and girls. While he confessed to 30 murders, he was suspected of many more – he was arrested and convicted in 1989.

Amazon Prime released a statement regarding the new series, which reads:

Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective — uncovering the disturbing and profound way in which Bundy’s pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s, culminating in what is perhaps the most infamous true-crime saga of our time.

Falling for a Killer also features interviews with survivors of Bundy’s attacks – for some of them, it’s the first time they’ve stepped forward.

Journalist Trish Wood is on directing and producing duties. For a decade, she worked on The Fifth Estate – a current affairs news programme on CBC.

The launch of the new series is also timed to coincide with the updated release of Kendall’s 1981 memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.

The critical response to Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile was mixed – it’s currently sitting at 56% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt gave the film a positive review, writing ‘Efron captures both the shark-like charisma of Bundy and the deeply damaged man beneath’.

However, Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers wrote: ‘Efron gives his all and then some as serial killer Ted Bundy, but in trying to show the kinder, gentler side of Bundy that fooled nearly everyone, the movie gets tangled up in tonal shifts and missed opportunities.’

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer will drop on Amazon Prime sometime in 2020.

