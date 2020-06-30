New Terrifying Trailer Teases Return Of The Original Candyman Universal Pictures

For those eagerly awaiting the release of the Candyman sequel, its teaser trailer will likely be everything you wanted and more.

Few details have been given about the ‘spiritual sequel’ of the 1992 supernatural horror film of the same name, including whether the original Candyman, Tony Todd, will reprise his role.

Now though, for the first time, we appear to have confirmation that Todd may well make his return as the titular character in the form of the film’s newest teaser trailer.

You can check out the trailer below:

Despite the fact the film was supposed to have been released this month before the global health crisis meant its release date had to be postponed, details about Todd’s character have remained scarce.

While the latest teaser is no different, it does reveal Todd’s face for the first time – albeit in a painting – and his voice can also be heard at the end of the 30-second clip saying, ‘Tell everyone.’ Prior to this, there were only rumours that Todd would be returning, with the studio never confirming or denying the widespread speculation.

Unlike the trailer that was released in February, this teaser is performed using shadow puppets and tells the tragic backstory of Candyman, a former slave who was murdered and returns as a vengeful hook-handed spirit.

candyman painting trailer Universal Pictures

Produced by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, Candyman is set three decades after the events of the first movie and will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) as visual artist Anthony McCoy, who moves to the former Chicago housing project of Cabrini Green where the legend of Candyman still persists.

The film’s synopsis reads:

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind the Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

candyman teaser trailer Universal Pictures

Like the original, the new Candyman will tackle social themes such as racism, ‘white violence and Black pain’, with DaCosta previously saying the film is about ‘unwilling martyrs’.

‘The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been,’ she told her followers on Twitter.

Candyman is set to be released on September 25.