New The Boys Season Two Teaser Reveals Newest Member Of The Seven

Boys @TheBoysTV/Twitter

The Boys’ newest member of The Seven has been revealed.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the official account for the show posted a video of the newest member meeting Homelander and Starlight.

The first season impressed critics and superhero fans alike, drawing faithfully from the comic book series of the same name. Viewers enjoyed the imaginative ways in which the core themes were explored, and praised its cynical sense of humour.

But who is the newest member, I hear you ask?

See her introduce herself here:

Following the success of the first season, hopes are high for a quality season two which was initially set to drop this summer, but has been pushed back to July 2021, reported The Express.

To cushion the blow of us having to wait another year for season two, there’s a reunion show taking place tonight, June 26, at 7pm. The reunion is called The Boys F*ckin’ Reunited and will be available to watch on Amazon.

You’ll be pleased to know its thought that all major surviving characters of the show are expected to return for its second season including Karl Urban back as the team leader Billy Butcher and Jack Quaid returning as their newest member Hughie Campbell.

The Boys Amazon Prime

Co-creator of The Boys Evan Goldberg said season two will be ‘definitely better than the first season,’ noting, ‘immediately, it just looks a bit better, feels bigger, the actors all know what they’re doing’.

I mean, it better be if we’ve got to wait so darn long for it.