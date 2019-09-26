New The Irishman Trailer Gives Best Look At De-Aged De Niro Yet

Netflix

‘Do you want to be a part of history?’ The latest trailer for Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman is here.

Excluding his Bob Dylan documentary, the Netflix film is Scorsese’s first since 2016’s Silence – and it looks absolutely phenomenal.

Like a who’s who of acting legends, The Irishman brings together a mammoth cast including Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci – Goodfellas, Raging Bull and Casino alumni – as well as Al Pacino, extraordinarily starring in his first Scorsese picture.

Check out the new trailer below:

Based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, the movie will chronicle mob hitman Frank Sheeran’s (De Niro) story and possible involvement with the infamous disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.

The full Netflix synopsis reads:

An epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

Looking at the trailer, this story is massive – just how will President John F. Kennedy tie into the plot?

We’ve also got a proper look at the much-touted de-aging technology used on the acting veterans – particularly with De Niro, who’s face seems to traverse decades with barely any quibbles at all.

A lot can happen in a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/S2eLY1dB88 — The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) September 25, 2019

A tall tale requires time: Scorsese’s inbound gangster epic will run at a deliciously enormous 210 minutes – that’s three-and-a-half hours of pure, sweary, razmatazz prose from the legendary filmmaker.

It’s due to premiere at New York Film Festival on September 27, as well as closing the BFI London Film Festival on October 13.

Check out the first trailer for The Irishman below:

Good news for UK film fans: cinema chains will be showing the movie on the same night. Everyman Cinemas are confirmed to be showing the film, while Vue and Picturehouse sites have announced they won’t be.

This is likely due to Netflix’s disregard for the traditional 90-day theatrical window: The Irishman will only have a four-week limited run in theatres in the UK and US before it drops on the streaming platform.

Netflix

The New York Film Festival’s director, Kent Jones, said film is ‘funny, troubling, entertaining and, like all great movies, absolutely singular’.

As reported by The Guardian, Jones added:

It’s the work of masters, made with a command of the art of cinema that I’ve seen very rarely in my lifetime, and it plays out at a level of subtlety and human intimacy that truly stunned me.

The Irishman will hit Netflix on November 27.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]