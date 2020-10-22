New Thriller Series The Flight Attendant Is Being Compared To You HBO Max/Netflix

If, like us, you’re impatiently awaiting the third instalment of Netflix’s You, we’ve got another thriller to keep you busy in the meantime.

The Flight Attendant, based on Chris Bohjalian’s chilling novel of the same name, comes from the makers of You.

It sees The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco star as flight attendant Cassandra Bowden, who wakes up in Bangkok while down route with a hell of a lot more than just a hangover.

You can check out the trailer here:

After going back to a hotel and having a night of passion with a handsome businessman, Cassandra wakes up to find herself trapped in a horror movie with her mysterious lover lying dead in bed next to her.

Cassandra has no recollection of the night’s events, and so instead of contacting the police, she heads straight back to the airport to join her flight back to New York City.

Sadly for her, Cassandra’s troubles don’t stay in Thailand, and she finds herself being questioned by the FBI when back on American soil. But could she know more than we think?

The official synoposis reads:

Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes in her hotel room in Bangkok, hungover from the night before, with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened, joining the other flight attendants and pilots traveling to the airport.

The Flight Attendant is set to land on HBO Max on November 26.