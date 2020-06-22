New Trailer For Kingsman Prequel The King’s Man Drops

I’ll tell you the difference between this movie and X-Men: First Class. What I learnt from that film is that when you’re shooting characters that are known, it’s hard to do plot twists.

If I kill Professor X off, you guys are gonna go, ‘Huh? Hold on…’ So I wanted to design a movie that had hardly anything to do with the original Kingsman apart from the tailor shop.

So this really is a proper origin story. People can watch this movie if they haven’t seen Kingsman properly. People who hate Kingsman might reluctantly like this one.