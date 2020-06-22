New Trailer For Kingsman Prequel The King’s Man Drops
A brand new trailer for the hotly anticipated Kingsman prequel The King’s Man has been released, as well as a striking poster.
This time around, audiences will be transported right back to the 1910s, to the origin story of the highly secretive intelligence agency.
Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson will star as the Duke of Oxford and Conrad, two men who have been tasked with the rather daunting task of preventing a global war that could ‘wipe out millions’.
Borrowing fast and loose from the history books, The King’s Man will use real-life figures – including Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans) and Felix Yusupov (Daniel Brühl) – as antagonists.
As per the IMDb description:
As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.
This upcoming adventure follows 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which saw Kingsman members joining forces with US organisation Statesman, after the world is taken hostage by a ruthless drug cartel called The Golden Circle.
Drawing inspiration from the comic book series of the same name, films in the Kingsman franchise are known for bringing plenty of humour alongside the fast-paced action sequences. And it would appear this latest instalment is staying true to this spirit of fun.
The trailer unfolds to the sound of Edwin Starr’s catchy protest song War, and reveals a portrayal of Rasputin every bit as creepy and over the top as you would hope.
As per Digital Spy, director Matthew Vaughn has previously revealed how this prequel had been inspired by X-Men: First Class, making the following comments at New York Comic-Con:
I’ll tell you the difference between this movie and X-Men: First Class. What I learnt from that film is that when you’re shooting characters that are known, it’s hard to do plot twists.
If I kill Professor X off, you guys are gonna go, ‘Huh? Hold on…’ So I wanted to design a movie that had hardly anything to do with the original Kingsman apart from the tailor shop.
So this really is a proper origin story. People can watch this movie if they haven’t seen Kingsman properly. People who hate Kingsman might reluctantly like this one.
Looking every bit as stylish as its predecessors, The King’s Man is absolutely one to catch at the cinema.
The King’s Man is scheduled for release in the UK on September 16, before landing in US theatres on September 18.
