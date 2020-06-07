New Trailer For Misha Green And Jordan Peele’s Lovecraft Country Has Dropped
‘The American Dream depends on the question: what is reality?’ A new trailer has dropped for Misha Green and Jordan Peele’s HBO horror series Lovecraft Country.
Coming from showrunner Green (Underground) and based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, the show looks to blend civil rights history and wildly imaginative, H.P. Lovecraftian monsters into one scary package.
Peele is bringing his genre chops, as testified by Get Out and Us, to the mix as an executive producer, alongside Star Wars and Star Trek‘s J.J. Abrams. Following May’s first trailer, we’ve now been given a closer look at the world haunting the characters.
Check out the newest trailer for Lovecraft Country below:
The upcoming HBO original series marks a first-time collaboration between Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Peele is said to have brought the series to Abrams’ attention early in its development.
The official synopsis for Lovecraft Country reads:
The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams).
This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.
It’s got a phenomenal cast, including The Last Black Man in San Francisco‘s Jonathan Majors, Birds of Prey‘s Jurnee Smollett and The Hunt for Red October‘s Courtney B. Vance.
Lovecraft Country is set to premiere on HBO in August this year.
CreditsHBO/YouTube
