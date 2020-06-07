unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

New Trailer For Misha Green And Jordan Peele’s Lovecraft Country Has Dropped

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Jun 2020 16:21
New Trailer For Misha Green And Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country Has DroppedNew Trailer For Misha Green And Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country Has DroppedHBO

‘The American Dream depends on the question: what is reality?’ A new trailer has dropped for Misha Green and Jordan Peele’s HBO horror series Lovecraft Country

Advert

Coming from showrunner Green (Underground) and based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, the show looks to blend civil rights history and wildly imaginative, H.P. Lovecraftian monsters into one scary package.

Peele is bringing his genre chops, as testified by Get Out and Us, to the mix as an executive producer, alongside Star Wars and Star Trek‘s J.J. Abrams. Following May’s first trailer, we’ve now been given a closer look at the world haunting the characters.

Check out the newest trailer for Lovecraft Country below: 

Advert

The upcoming HBO original series marks a first-time collaboration between Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Peele is said to have brought the series to Abrams’ attention early in its development.

Lovecraft Country HBOLovecraft Country HBOHBO

The official synopsis for Lovecraft Country reads: 

The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams).

This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

It’s got a phenomenal cast, including The Last Black Man in San Francisco‘s Jonathan Majors, Birds of Prey‘s Jurnee Smollett and The Hunt for Red October‘s Courtney B. Vance.

Lovecraft Country is set to premiere on HBO in August this year. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BCTJ-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and took up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, HBO, horror, J.J. Abrams, jordan peele, Lovecraft Country, Misha Green, Now, Trailer, TV

Credits

HBO/YouTube

  1. HBO/YouTube

    Lovecraft Country: Official Teaser | HBO

 