New Trailer For Netflix’s You Season 2 Has Dropped

There’s still 10 days to go until we see Joe, or should I say Will, back on the prowl in You but a new season two trailer gives us a sneak peek at what disturbing things he gets up to in Los Angeles.

Nothing says Christmas like watching a predator stalk his prey, and after Joe’s dramatic and dangerous relationship with Beck came to an end in season one last year it’s time for him to find a new subject.

We first got a glimpse at season two’s Joe in a teaser earlier this month, which revealed he now goes by the name Will. Now, though, Netflix has been kind enough to give us a greater insight to the upcoming episodes with a new trailer.

Check it out below:

I’ve no doubt there’s a lot of disturbing revelations about Will’s life in Los Angeles still to come, but from what we’ve seen already it looks like it’s going to be another explosive season.

After fleeing New York, the bookshop worker-slash-stalker has set his sights on Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who will no doubt be the victim of Will’s intense social media searching and real-life shadowing.

A teaser of Love reveals her to be kind and caring; someone who cooks, who nurtures and who pays attention to details – so Will better be careful when it comes to spinning his web of lies.

Though there’s a new woman on the scene, season two will also properly introduce viewers to Joe’s long lost ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), who we saw snippets of in season one.

Netflix has also revealed a whole host of new characters, including Love’s friendship group, a ‘rich kid turned recovering addict turned aspiring screenwriter’ named Forty, a ‘creative’ phone addict named Ellie, a ‘busybody’ named Delilah and a comedian named Henderson.

Check out the newcomers below:

Just what LA needs. Another aspiring screenwriter, but you're different, right Forty? pic.twitter.com/SzlSmwhOGE — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 7, 2019

We know all about secrets, Henderson. pic.twitter.com/RVr1RQijxk — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 11, 2019

A frustratingly short teaser trailer was teased on Netflix yesterday, December 15, showing Will looking as shady as ever in a cap as he made his way through a storage facility.

Check it out here:

joe's wearing a hat… this will end badly. TRAILER TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/ao42Kv8FS9 — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 15, 2019

The six second clip was enough to creep out fans, suggesting the entire series will have viewers deleting their social media accounts, permanently drawing their curtains and giving a wide birth to everyone wearing a cap.

Forget Christmas – bring on Boxing Day!

You season two will be available to stream on Netflix from December 26.

