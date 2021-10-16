New Trailer For Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Is Finally Here

Warner Bros.

‘I’m vengeance.’ The new trailer for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman has finally dropped.

There’s a lot riding on Matt Reeves’ upcoming take on the caped crusader. To some, Pattinson seems like a gamble – to others, who’ve seen his incredible work in High Life, The Rover and Cosmopolis, who don’t just write him off for being a sparkly vampire in Twilight, it makes total sense.

Advert 10

But it’s not just about the actor. DC’s output is fractured and probably a bit confusing to average moviegoers; we have Pattinson’s Batman, Batfleck and even Michael Keaton donning the cowl once more in The Flash. Next to The Suicide Squad, this marks a major turn for the studio – fortunately, it looks like the dark knight’s best movie since… well, The Dark Knight.

Check out the new trailer for The Batman below:

Loading…

Alongside Battinson, Colin Farrell stars as The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Farrell’s transformation was particularly stunning in the first trailer.

Advert 10

Little is known about the specifics of the plot, other than it being set on Earth-2 (aka, not having any ties to the mainline DCEU) and taking place during Batman’s second year of crime-fighting in Gotham.

Warner Bros.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Pattinson said the story features ‘something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet’.

He added, ‘It’s crazy shoes to fill. It’s interesting the different directions you can take with it and that the, in some ways, quite a specific character actually has a lot of leeway. When you look at the different tones of the movies and TV shows, you can do quite a lot with it.’

Advert 10

Warner Bros.

Wright also praised Pattinson’s performance. ‘I loved the dynamic that Rob and I were able to create. I’m really excited for people to see what he does with this. He creates three distinct people. There’s Rob, there’s Bruce Wayne and there’s the Batman and they’re each distinct. It’s really cool. Coming at you next spring,’ he told Comic Book.

‘I loved the script and I loved what we were doing. We were doing it in circumstances that I didn’t love that were really very challenging. Once we shut down and when we got back to work in September it was tricky, particularly the isolation away from family over in London isolated in an empty hotel. But we made, I think, a brilliant film,’ he added.

The Batman will hit cinemas on March 4, 2022.

Advert 10