New Trailer For Top Gun: Maverick Just Dropped

Great balls of fire! Tom Cruise is back writing cheques his body can’t cash in the new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

Pulse-pounding aerial battles, Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins, homoerotic volleyball matches – Top Gun is the epitome of super-cool 80s cinema.

Next year, 45 years after the original film, a sequel is coming – and the new trailer is finally here.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy), the long-awaited follow-up will see Tom Cruise return to the role of Maverick, all grown-up and training new recruits at the Top Gun school – while also competing with the dawn of drones in the military.

The synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick reads:

Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell mentors a new generation of US Navy fighter pilots.

There’s a whole roster of new and returning characters: Val Kilmer is back as Iceman, Maverick’s old sparring partner-cum-wingman.

Inaugural Top Gun stars include Jennifer Connelly, expected to be Maverick’s love interest as a single mother who runs a local bar. There’s also Miles Teller as Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw, a pilot trainee – but most importantly, the son of Goose (spoiler warning: Goose died in the first film).

Also on writing duties is Christopher McQuarrie, who steered action film-making to the realms of legends with Mission: Impossible – Fallout last year. Similarly, the stunt-work in Top Gun: Maverick looks absolutely bonkers.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Jon Hamm, who also stars in the sequel, told Digital Spy:

It’s very cool – the technology involved with putting cameras in F-18 Super Hornets is pretty cool. I’m excited for people to see it. They showed me 15 minutes of footage and I left the trailer with my chin on the ground. I was like: ‘Oh my God, this is so cool!’ It’s been a long shoot – we’ve gone since October – but it’s going to be very cool.

Cruise’s flying has taken centre-stage in the past two trailers, with the star (who’s famous for doing his own stunts) actually flying a fighter jet. Yes, really.

After announcing the film at San Diego Comic-Con, Cruise told the crowd:

Top Gun is about family, about sacrifice, and it’s about aviation. 34 years ago I made a movie in San Diego, right here. I actually shot across the street in a restaurant. You all have asked for many, many years and I’ve travelled across the world and people have asked: ‘When are you going to do another one?’ I felt it was my responsibility to finally deliver for you.

Due to the extensive, ground-breaking technology being employed for the movie, the release date has endured several push-backs.

However, you better feel the need… the need… for speed on July 17, 2020, when Top Gun: Maverick hits cinemas.

