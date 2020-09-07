New True Crime Series Unravels How 'Respected' Doctor Became UK's Biggest Serial Killer PA Images

True crime fans better prepare themselves for some new chilling tales because an upcoming series will tell the story of Harold Shipman, a ‘respected’ doctor who became the UK’s biggest serial killer.

The Shipman Files is a docuseries from filmmaker Chris Wilson which promises to captivate fans by taking a close look at Shipman’s shocking and heinous crimes.

In 2000, Shipman was found guilty of the murders of 15 people, though his victims are thought to run into the hundreds. The series focuses on those who lost their lives to Shipman and shares insight through first-hand accounts from their close friends and family, as well as interviews with detectives, journalists and other doctors.

Professor presents findings to suggest Shipman killed hundreds of people

Throughout the episodes, Wilson explores exactly how the doctor managed to get away with his horrendous crimes in the murder story that spanned nearly 30 years.

The BBC explains people began to question Shipman following the death of one of his patients, who he claimed had died due to ‘old age’, Tyla reports. Police exhumed her body and found that she had actually been killed by ‘a fatal dose of diamorphine – pure, medical-grade heroin.’

Shipman became a murder suspect, and police inquiries ‘quickly snowballed into a multiple murder investigation’.

Harold Shipman

The series is set to air in three parts on BBC Two this Autumn, though it was first announced by the BBC in 2019. At the time, Wilson described Shipman’s case as ‘a chilling story about power, authority and an astonishing betrayal of trust.’

The Shipman Files will see the filmmaker question whether the fact that Shipman targeted mainly elderly patients was the reason he was able to get away with killing so many people over such a long period of time.

The Shipman Files is set to arrive on BBC Two in BBC Week 39.